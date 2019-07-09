TikTok’s key community guidelines that every user should know

tech

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:36 IST

TikTok on Tuesday said that it had taken down accounts of some users for posting videos that violated its community guidelines.

The popular video sharing platform said that suspension of an account means that the account holder can no longer log into their account, post any content or interact with any content on the network.

TikTok’s crackdown on such users come a couple of months after the video sharing platform faced a brief ban in India. The video sharing network has faced similar bans in other markets as well. Since the interim ban in India was lifted, TikTok has added a few safety features along with ramping up content moderation team.

If you’re a TikTok user, here are key community guidelines you must know.

Cyberbullying/ harassment or hate speech content: Any content inciting hatred against an individual or a group of people based on their race, ethnicity, religion, nationality, culture, disability, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, age, or any other discrimination could lead to ban, according to the community guidelines.

ALSO READ: Top privacy, security features of TikTok that everyone should know

Harmful/ graphic content or content promoting nudity: As a user of TikTok, you post as a member of a global community, and so you must not post anything that could harm other users or encourage them to harm themselves. You must not post any graphic, sexual or shocking content on the platform.

Child safety infringement: Content that sexually exploits, targets, or endangers children or in any way harms them would get you in a fix with the law enforcement and authorities.

Impersonation, spam, or other misleading content intellectual property: Any content that is misleading or impersonation of or violates the trademark or copyrights or any other intellectual property right of someone should be kept away from the platform. This could get your account in trouble in accordance with the community guidelines of the platform.

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 17:28 IST