e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / TikTok to stop using China-based content moderators for foreign content

TikTok to stop using China-based content moderators for foreign content

The company has asked its content moderators who monitor overseas content to other departments within its parent company, Bytedance.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
TikTok has given its local workers a couple of weeks to make the switch.
TikTok has given its local workers a couple of weeks to make the switch.(REUTERS)
         

TikTok has been a subject of a number of controversies in the past due to its Chinese roots. The app has been accused of spying and being a threat to the national security by the US. Now, the company has said that it will stop using China-based content moderators for monitoring content pertaining to foreign countries.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal (via Engadget), the company has said that it will stop using China-based moderators to monitor overseas content. It has also said that it will shift that work to the moderators located outside China.

“We are working to find job options within the company for the China-based employees,” TikTok spokesperson Josh Gartner said as per the report.

The company has asked over 100 moderators working on overseas content to either find jobs within its parent company, Bytedance, or leave. Teams local to given areas have been given ‘few weeks’ to make the switch.

The move to switch to region-based content moderators is likely to help TikTok to distance itself from its Chinese roots. It is also likely to help the company and its moderators filtering overseas content with cultural understanding. Notably, TikTok content moderators working on foreign content are familiar with the cultures of the content they are moderating. However, having region-based content moderators is expected to help the company with the cultural nuances.

ALSO READ: TikTok to open ‘Transparency Center’ amid privacy concerns in US

Separately, TikTok has also opened a Transparency Centre in the US in a bid to boost transparency and allow external experts to oversee its operations.

tags
top news
Delhi CM bans gatherings of more than 50 over coronavirus, weddings exempted
Delhi CM bans gatherings of more than 50 over coronavirus, weddings exempted
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech