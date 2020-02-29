TikTok tops the list of most downloaded apps in January 2020

tech

Feb 29, 2020

TikTok is a very popular app and now there’s data to prove it. The ByteDance-owned video sharing app was the most downloaded app in January 2020.

Store Intelligence platform Sensor Tower has released a list of the top 10 most downloaded social apps in January 2020. TikTok managed 104.7 million installs in January, which was 46% more than what was recorded during the same time period last year.

As per the report, 34.4% of the total installs for TikTok were done in India.

After TikTok, Facebook secured the second spot with worldwide 61.9 million downloads in January 2020. Facebook was followed by Instagram on the third spot.

Even though Facebook is the second most downloaded app worldwide, it is placed at the third position on App Store downloads following Instagram.

Other popular apps that made it to the list include Twitter, Pinterest, and Snapchat. Chinese video apps, Likee and Kuaishou also made it to the list. They secured the 4th and 8th position on the list, respectively.

Sensor Tower’s December 2019 report saw the same trend with Tiktok raking in 82.3 million installs worldwide. It was followed by Facebook with 60.9 million installs.

TikTok was released in September 2016. During its three and a half years of its existence, the app has been a subject of many controversies. Recently, the app was accused of pornographic content and exposing children to sexual predators.

After the incident, TikTok started keeping a check on the content that is uploaded on its platform. It also revised its security measures.

Despite negative press, the app’s popularity has not seen a dip. Even though children below the age of 13 are not allowed to use the app, various reports have hinted that they are still using the app.

To avoid misuse of the app, TikTok has rolled out a mode where parents can keep a check on what kind of content is being viewed by their kids.

The feature is called Family Safety Mode and has three other features called screen-time management controls, check on direct messages and a restricted mode. The third feature gives parents the control to restrict their kids’ from viewing any inappropriate content in the app.