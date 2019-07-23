e-paper
TikTok user spending hit $10 million in June, records 588% year-over-year growth: Report

While India has become TikTok’s largest market, user spending growth was driven by China users, according to the latest SensorTower report.

tech Updated: Jul 23, 2019 17:38 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
User spending on short video-sharing app TikTok reached $10.8 million last month from $1.6 million in June 2018, recording a year-over-year growth of 588 %, says a new report from Sensor Tower, a mobile app intelligence firm.

Spending in the app owned by Beijing-based start-up ByteDance increased 19 % month-over-month from $9 million in May, said the report.

While India is TikTok’s largest market, the growth in spending was driven by users in China, where gross revenue for the app has increased 271 % since January.

“Chinese users accounted for 69 % of TikTok’s in-app revenue last month, up from 30 % in June 2018,” Sensor Tower Founder Oliver Yeh wrote in a blog post on Monday.

“Last month’s record spending comes as TikTok is testing several enhancements to its user experience, some inspired by rival Instagram,” Yeh said.

“TikTok has grossed $113 million from in-app purchased to date, not including spending on third-party Android app stores such as those in China,” he added.

Globally, the short video-sharing app has been installed 1.27 billion times so far, according to Sensor Tower.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 17:38 IST

