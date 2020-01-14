TikTok working on Snapchat Discover-like curated feed: Report

tech

TikTok is reportedly working on a curated feed to display content selected by the app’s moderators. TikTok’s latest move is seen as a way for the company to lure in more high-paying advertisement on the short video platform.

According to a Financial Times report, TikTok’s curated feed is expected to boost advertising revenue on the platform. With this curated feed where content will be chosen and placed by moderators, TikTok would be able to charge brands higher advertising rates than what it does right now. Original content from popular creators and professional publishers are expected to be displayed on this new TikTok feed.

This wouldn’t dissolve the main feed that is currently available on TikTok but would rather work as an additional one. It’s also similar to what Snapchat has on Discover which shows branded content, shows and news content from publishers. The report also states that TikTok has been pushing for advertising with brands in the US and Europe, and developing advertising tools. What has worked for Snapchat with Discover could have the same effect on TikTok.

TikTok’s new move is also seen as a way to address ad placing against controversial content in the short video platform. TikTok’s explosive popularity also comes with shortcomings especially with offensive and harmful content. With the curated feed, TikTok moderators will be able to selectively show content to users other than its main feed.

The short video ad spending is also predicted to reach $6.5 billion in 2020 from $2.1 billion in 2018, according to Forrester. Ad spending is also said to come from increased revenue per user since apps like TikTok already have a large user base. TikTok has over 500 million active users globally, while the app already crossed 1 billion downloads last year.