e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Tim Cook questioned by senators on Apple’s Covid-19 screening app

Tim Cook questioned by senators on Apple’s Covid-19 screening app

The senators acknowledge that Apple says the software does not “require a sign-in or association with a user’s Apple ID, and users’ individual responses will not be sent to Apple or any government organization.”

tech Updated: Apr 04, 2020 19:54 IST
Bloomberg
Bloomberg
Hindustan Times
Apple launched a Covid-19 screening app and website last week.
Apple launched a Covid-19 screening app and website last week.(Bloomberg)
         

Several Democratic senators asked Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook about the privacy of the company’s new Covid-19 screening app and website.

Senators Bob Menendez, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker and Richard Blumenthal sent a letter to the company on Friday expressing concern “for the safety and security of Americans’ private health data.”

They want to know about data-sharing practices and safeguards, and whether the app complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA). The senators are also seeking information on Apple’s agreements with federal or state governments for the development of the app, according to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg.

The senators acknowledge that Apple says the software does not “require a sign-in or association with a user’s Apple ID, and users’ individual responses will not be sent to Apple or any government organization.”

The iPhone maker addresses the tool’s privacy on its website. “Apple is not collecting your answers from the screening tool,” the company says. “To help improve the site, Apple collects some information about how you use it. The information collected will not personally identify you.”

top news
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
India-US partnership to fight Covid-19, says PM Modi after call with Trump
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Islamic State Khorasan chief Farooqui, who plotted Kabul gurdwara attack, arrested
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
Covid-19 updates: India reports 75 coronavirus deaths, 3,072 cases
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Shining torches in the sky won’t solve the problem’: Rahul Gandhi
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
Wasim Jaffer reveals all-time ODI team, no Indian bowler included
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
In coronavirus-ravaged Italy, Ferrari says business mostly unharmed. Here’s why
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
Skype reminds people they don’t need the app or an account to make a call
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
‘If Covid-19 cases increase...’: Govt on containment plan as count crosses 3,000
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech