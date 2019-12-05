Tinder, OkCupid dating apps have registered sex offenders with no screening policy

tech

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 17:53 IST

Popular dating apps like Tinder, OkCupid and PlentyofFish which are owned by Match Group have one major problem. These dating apps have registered sex offenders crawling with no policy or screening for such users. Match Group has also acknowledged that there are registered sex offenders on its dating apps.

A 16-month investigation carried out by ProPublica and Columbia Journalism Investigations discovered that these dating apps leave users at risk of getting involved with convicted and accused sex offenders. Match Group has a total of 45 dating platforms under its wing with Tinder being the most popular one.

The investigation saw over 150 incidents during the last five years on these dating apps. The results showed most victims were women who met with male sex offenders primarily on Tinder, OkCupid, PlentyofFish and Match. The investigation results also showed that in 10% of the incidents, users matched with people who had a record of at least one sexual assault case.

Match Group does have a screening policy for registered sex offenders but this is limited to its paid subscribers on the dating platform, Match. Other free apps like Tinder, OkCupid and PlentyofFish are devoid of such screenings. But even on Match the company doesn’t screen all paid users. The company also doesn’t have any legal obligation to conduct such background checks which it fought for in court for years.

In response to this a Match Group spokesperson told CJI that the company cannot hold such screenings since there isn’t much information gathered from its free users. The spokesperson was also quoted by CJI as saying, “There are definitely registered sex offenders on our free products.”

Commenting on the number of incidents that have occurred on its dating apps, Match Group told CJI, “A relatively small amount of the tens of millions of people using one of our dating services have fallen victim to criminal activity by predators. We believe any incident of misconduct or criminal behavior is one too many.”

Some of the incidents detailed in the investigation had girls match with three-time convicted rapist, six-time convicted rapist and even a sex offender with a 17-year history of sex crimes.