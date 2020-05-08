e-paper
Tinder testing in-app live trivia for select users

Tinder’s new feature lets users play in-app trivia that can be livestreamed as well on the app.

tech Updated: May 08, 2020 13:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Marcia Sekhose
Hindustan Times
Tinder confirmed it is launching video chats later this year. It is now testing a new interactive video feature.
Tinder confirmed it is launching video chats later this year. It is now testing a new interactive video feature.(Tinder)
         

Tinder is testing a new feature that will let users play live trivia. This will be available in a live video format. This comes shortly after Tinder confirmed it will introduce video chats later this year.

Tinder is testing this new feature among select users, it confirmed to The Verge. Based on the screenshots of the feature, Tinder’s live trivia will support four people at once. There’s also the option to livestream the trivia game in front of an audience. Viewers will be able to comment during the livestream on Tinder. This feature is still experimental and there’s no confirmation on if it will roll out to all users.

Tinder’s live trivia feature.
Tinder’s live trivia feature. ( Tinder via The Verge )

“Similar to our first digital shared experience offered on Tinder, Swipe Night, we plan to bring more of these activities to Tinder in the future. However, these concepts are only a test and may never launch. We look forward to providing more information when it’s available,” a Tinder spokesperson told The Verge.

This can be considered as Tinder’s efforts to venture into video on the dating platform. Tinder’s parent company Match during its earnings call confirmed the video chat is coming this year. The company also said that video chat had been in testing for years but never made it official since the adoption rate was low. But seeing the current situation, Match has decided to introduce it.

Tinder’s rival Bumble has had video chat for over a year now. A new contender Facebook Dating is also launching virtual dating via Messenger.

