e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Tinder to launch in-app video chats later this year

Tinder to launch in-app video chats later this year

Match Group, the company which owns Tinder along with other dating apps like Hinge and OkCupid, revealed that the video chat option is going to come to Tinder for now.

tech Updated: May 07, 2020 14:48 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
San Francisco
Tinder earlier announced that it is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are.
Tinder earlier announced that it is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are.(AFP)
         

Location-based dating app Tinder has announced to introduce a one-on-one video chat feature in its app later this year.

Match Group, the company which owns Tinder along with other dating apps like Hinge and OkCupid, revealed that the video chat option is going to come to Tinder for now.

“Social distancing has required adaptations and pivots and has impacted our business because the manner in which singles engage with our products and start relationships has quickly evolved. We know that singles are adjusting their behaviours, and many are shifting to having dates virtually via phone or video,” the company said in a statement.

The company also disclosed that in April female users under the age of 30 on Tinder swiped 37 per cent more compared to February.

“Female usage and engagement is a key driver for a dating product’s success and we are constantly trying to improve these metrics,” the company added.

Tinder earlier announced that it is rolling out a photo verification service, which it says will help ensure every match is who they say they are.

The feature allows members to self-authenticate through a series of real-time posed selfies, which are compared to existing profile photos using human-assisted AI technology.

Verified profiles will display a blue checkmark so members can trust their authenticity.

The feature is currently testing in select markets and will continue becoming more widely available throughout 2020.

top news
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
NDRF’s chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: State Police shares ‘milk, banana & jaggery’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: State Police shares ‘milk, banana & jaggery’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
A tribute to Ratan Tata: Tata Estate station wagon re-imagined by this startup
A tribute to Ratan Tata: Tata Estate station wagon re-imagined by this startup
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

tech