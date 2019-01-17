Tinder to soon lets users share Spotify songs with matches

Dating application Tinder is now working to make its easy for its users to share music via streaming service Spotify, right inside their conversations on the app.

The feature is being tested in a number of markets around the world and Spotify appears to be the only streaming service involved in the test.

“The company is testing a new integration -- sharing music via Spotify,” TechCrunch reported late on Wednesday.

“Users love connecting over shared tastes in music. In fact, users who update their ‘Anthem’ are most likely to start a conversation via Feed,” a Tinder spokesperson was quoted as saying by TechCrunch.

Tinder’s major rival Bumble also offers integration with Spotify’s streaming music service. Meanwhile, Tinder has not revealed further details about the availability of the feature across markets.

First Published: Jan 17, 2019 19:10 IST