Tinder users, this is the best time to get more right swipes

Tinder is expected to witness a Swipe Surge this Valentine’s week. With high activity, Tinder suggests users make the most of it.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Tinder Swipe Surge is expected this Valentine’s week.
Tinder Swipe Surge is expected this Valentine’s week.(Tinder)
         

It’s Valentine’s week and everyone’s looking for a date. This Valentine’s week, Tinder expects a surge in activity with users swiping an average of 100 more times per person. Tinder marks this period between January 1 and February 13 as ‘Swipe Season’ for the build-up to Valentine’s Day on February 14.

According to Tinder, Swipe Season witnesses an all-time high in user activity. In 2019, Tinder’s Swipe Season witnessed over 40 million higher matches as compared to six similar week periods. During Swipe Surge, Tinder says activity is 15 times higher, matchmaking 250% more and “the chance to spark a new conversation 33% faster”.

Tinder is expecting the same Swipe Surge this week as well with only two days to go for Valentine’s Day. Swipe Surge naturally occurs on Tinder but the dating platform also takes advantage of this. Whenever there’s a Swipe Surge, Tinder alerts users about it through a push notification. Tinder users can also take part in the Swipe Surge which will push their profile up front. This will help users make their Tinder profile more prominent.

ALSO READ: Dating through Tinder? You should know about these safety features

Tinder users who aren’t getting the most out of Swipe Surge can follow these tips by the dating platform itself. Tinder suggests users take time to read the bios of their potential matches. Users can also try declaring the causes they support on their Tinder bios. Another crazy thing suggested by Tinder is mentioning star signs on Tinder bios.

Health warning: These tips aren’t guaranteed to get you a swipe.

