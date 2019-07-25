Tinder will now alert LGBTQ+ users when they are in ‘hostile’ areas

tech

Tinder has become more inclusive of LGBTQ+ users by launching dedicated features and tools for the community. The dating app has now launched a new feature which assures safety of LGBTQ+ users in ‘hostile areas’.

Tinder’s ‘Traveler Alert’ feature will warn LGBTQ+ users when they enter a country or region where laws that criminalise LGBTQ status still prevail. Once an LGBTQ user enters such a territory, the Traveler Alert will appear on the app when it is first opened. Traveler Alert will be then turned on and users will have the option to make their profile hidden or public.

For users who opt to remain public in such areas, Tinder will hide their sexual orientation or gender identity on their profiles. Traveler Alert will be turned off once the user moves to a different location. Tinder’s Traveler Alert can also be applied to the dating app’s Passport feature as well where users can connect with people from any location globally.

Tinder says that there are around 70 countries where there are such laws. The dating service partnered with ILGA World to source data from areas where Traveler Alert should be used.

Tinder introduced ‘More Genders’ on its app back in 2016 and expanded it to India last November. In addition to man and woman, Tinder users can identify themselves from 23 different gender options. Earlier this June, Tinder introduced sexual orientation with more options for users. Tinder users can choose to disclose their sexual orientation as straight, gay, queer, bisexual, asexual and more.

