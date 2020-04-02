Tinder witnessed record over 3 billion swipes on March 29 after it made Passport feature free

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 18:04 IST

Tinder made its ‘Passport’ feature free for all users globally last week. This feature lets users hop on to different countries virtually and chat with other people on Tinder. The response to this led to the highest number of swipes on March 29 that Tinder ever experienced.

Tinder witnessed over 3 billion swipes on its dating app on March 29. The Passport feature became free for all users sometime around March 26. Tinder said that this is the highest it has ever seen on a single day in the history of the dating app. It also revealed that India witnessed the highest 25% jump in using the Passport feature. This was followed by France and Germany with 25% and 19% respectively.

“We hope our members, many of whom are anxious and looking for more human connection, can use Passport to transport themselves out of self-quarantine to anywhere in the world. We’re inspired by how people are using Tinder to be there for each other, and we want to fan these flames of social solidarity,” said Elie Seidman, Tinder CEO.

Tinder’s Passport feature is originally available with its paid Plus and Gold subscriptions. Tinder Passport makes it possible for users to use the app practically anywhere in the world. Users can simply type the city’s name or drop a pin on the map, and start chatting with people from that area. To get Tinder Passport for free, users have to update their apps to the latest versions on iOS and Android.