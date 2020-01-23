Tired of middle men ruining your experience of exchanging phones? This company has a solution

tech

In this day and age, with more and more smartphones hitting the market every day, it is very normal for you to want to upgrade to a newer device. You can either just go buy a new one or you can exchange your old phone for a new one with a good discount.

Even if you don’t want an upgrade, you might want a new device because your old one is broken, or if the battery isn’t as good anymore or it is simply an outdated model.

In situations like these, many of us just walk into a mobile phone store and get talking to the guy behind the counter hoping that he has a good enough solution for us. However, in most cases we come back disappointed and/or confused.

The guy behind the counter has in all probabilities just surface checked your device and has quoted an arbitrary exchange value that is just not working for you. You get annoyed and just leave. Now, imagine if you didn’t have to deal with this guy and could still get a new device. Enter HX Faraday.

So, what is HX Faraday?

HX Faraday is an automated exchange/buyback/sales platform that is powered by HX’s proprietary edge-commerce protocol AGAiN. It is basically a kiosk that will help you buy new products or exchange old products for new ones and comes with features like accurate valuation, plug-&-play installation, customization options, geofencing, roll-out transaction and incentive policies for a whole range of products along with an option to use the interface to surf and purchase HX products on an ‘offline-online’ mode.

Since the whole process is digital you don’t need to worry about human error or random offers that don’t make sense to you or suit your needs. The HX Faraday kiosk is meant to be used in stores, airports, offices, stations etc so as getting a new device is convenient and hassle-free.

All offers you access from the kiosk can be customized. For example, in a store, it can offer customised exchange programs, offer instant prices etc. Alternately, telcos and bulk resellers can also use the HX Faraday to value and trade their inventories etc (Faraday Enterprise Solutions or FES). In case you did not know, HX (hyperXchange) is a marketplace that works both online and offline channels to source, service, distribute and market ‘as good as new’ electronics products.

The kiosk itself, or Faraday Experience Points (FXP) as they are called, comes in three modules and can be picked according to the space available.

Currently, the HX Faraday is being installed as FXPs across corporate campuses, retail chains etc and HX is using the FES for their own procurement and refurbishment process.

But, perhaps the best part of all this is that the HX Faraday, no matter which form it is going to be used (FXP or FES), also acts as an employment generator. The whole process might be automated, but you will still need someone to guide you through the process of customisation.