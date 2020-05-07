Today’s Google Doodle throwback game lets you make Hip Hop beats

tech

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:29 IST

Google’s almost done with its throwback Doodle series. Today, it’s the 2017 Doodle game which celebrates the birth of Hip Hop. There’s only one more Google Doodle throwback game remaining in the week-long series.

Google released this Doodle back in 2017 to celebrate the 44th anniversary of the birth of Hip Hop. The Doodle game first shows a brief explanation of how Hip Hop first originated back in 1973. You can then make their own beats with the two turntables available in the Doodle game. There’s also a tutorial to guide you through the entire process.

There’s a list of records available that you can choose from. You can mix and match between the records to create your own beat. There’s also a list of tasks to complete like playing three records from the crate, playing two records in the same key, and more. More options include turning the crossfade bar below to increase and decrease the sound of either the left or right record.

There’s also beats per minute button on top which you can play with to adjust the tempo of your track. You can also manually adjust the beats per minute of each record. If you want to know more about the history of Hip Hop just tap on the magnifying glass icon on top. It will open up to a new Search page with information about how Hip Hop originated.