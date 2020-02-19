Top 10,000mAh power banks you can buy now

tech

Over a period of time, smartphones have become an indispensable part of our lives, which is why we are in need of constant power supply for averting their battery drainage. But, the power source is not available at all times, as a result a power bank is important. They charge your phone with ease, thus letting you operate it without any disruption. Power banks come in diverse capacities, like 5000mAh and 10000mAh, but a high-capacity power bank, for instance, 10,0000mAh, is considered to be a smart pick because it can charge your phone whenever you require. So, to help you choose the right pick, we have jotted down the best 10000mAh power banks, which are an excellent backup for your smartphone.

SYSKA P1016B 10000mAh power bank

Syska’s power bank sports a compact design, which makes it easy-to-carry anywhere and everywhere you like. Featuring high-density polymer battery, this power bank proves to be one of the best backups for your smartphone.

This power bank from Syska is one of the most amazing products you can buy as a backup for your phone. Sporting 10000mAh lithium-polymer battery, this power bank features dual USB output. It also comes with a battery indicator, thereby letting you know when the power bank is required to be charged. Boasting prolonged battery life, the energy consumption of this power bank is lowered automatically at the time of charging. It also comes with a multi-protection circuit, which tends to disable the current output if it surpasses approved safety levels.

Ambrane 10000mAh Power Bank

Ambrane’s 10000mAh power bank is highly durable, strong and stylish. Owing to its compact form, you can carry this power bank without any hassle. Sporting a high-density polymer battery, this amazing power bank is both reliable and safe.

Ambrane’s 10000mAh power bank comes with a dual USB port output worth 5V/2.4A and features a portable ergonomic design. Featuring hard ABS plastic exterior, this power bank comes with high-class chipsets having nine layers of the superior shield. This power bank is an amazing power backup not only for your smartphone but for your other gadgets too. The premium matte finish coupled with impressive elongated shape proves to be an icing on the cake.

Syska Power Port100 10000mAh Power Bank

Boasting IC protection, this power bank from Syska comes with intelligent multi-protection circuits, which shield the device by disabling current output if it surpasses the rated current. Compatible with a host of devices, the power bank has three USB ports, thereby allowing you to charge three devices at the same time.

Featuring a mammoth 10000mAh lithium-ion battery, Syska’s Power Port 100 boasts prolonged battery life. Featuring an LED torch, the power bank comes with a triple USB charging, which is an added advantage. Having over-charging as well as discharging protection, this power bank is highly safe and reliable. Moreover, it also has precise IC protection, which averts situations like over-charging, short circuit and over-discharging.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank

Realme’s 10000mAh power bank comes with power delivery (PD) feature, due to which you can charge your laptops, leave alone smartphones and tablets. Its intelligent low-power mode makes this power bank capable of charging small devices as well.

Realme’s 10000mAh power bank comes with high-capacity Li-Po battery and boasts two-way 18W fast charging, thereby implying that you can easily charge both your phone and power bank simultaneously. It also features dual output i.e. Type C and Type A, owing to which you can charge two devices at the same time. In addition, having 12 layers of security makes this power bank extremely reliable and safe.

