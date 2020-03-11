Top 5 apps that you can use to work from home during coronavirus outbreak

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:12 IST

Most offices across the globe are asking their employees to work from home owing to the Coronavirus. The list includes Apple, Google, Facebook, Twitter and Amazon among others.

While the move is aimed at saving employees from a potential infection even, it’s also a work hazard, especially in the cases where employees have to coordinate with one another extensively. But thanks to apps like Slack and WhatsApp, coordinating with teammates while working from home isn’t as difficult.

Here are five apps that you can try:

Skype for Business: Available on smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, the Skype for Business app enables you to seamlessly make video calls, voice calls and share messages and documents.

It also allows you to initiate group instant messaging or video conversation as well as invite more participants. In addition to that, you can initiate or join a Skype for Business meeting, share and view videos during a conference.

The app also has features that allow users to control meetings, look for upcoming business engagements, lookup contacts by their name, email, or phone numbers and mute meetings.

Google Hangout: To use the Hangout app, you will have to have a Google or Gmail account. Google Hangout allows you to make free video and voice calls in a group. It allows you to group chat with up to 150 people at a time. In addition to that you can also share images and documents with your teammates in a group.

You can sync office contacts across iOS, Android and the web and chat all any of these devices using Hangout.

ZOOM Cloud Meetings: With this app, users can start or join a 100-person meeting free of cost. It offers video meeting and screen sharing features. You can also share photos, Google Drive, Dropbox or Box files, send texts and audio files from your smartphone and your PC.

WhatsApp: WhatsApp is one of the most commonly used messaging apps in the world. It is loaded with features that make it easy for users to share images, videos and documents with a large group. Users can also interact with one another over group voice and video calls.

Facebook Messenger: Just like WhatsApp, Messenger is one of the most widely used platforms, thanks to Facebook. Users can share text messages, videos and documents on Messenger. Users can also have group video calls on the platform.