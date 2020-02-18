Top 5 ‘budget’ phones for college students

tech

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 08:02 IST

It is almost impossible to find a college student now without a mobile phone. A feature phone is a device which allows users to access internet, play store and play music but lacks the advanced functionality of a smartphone.

While there are many phones in the market, making an informed choice is not easy. Today we look at five feature phones priced which are priced under Rs 5000 and run on Android.

1. Micromax Canvas Spark 2 Plus

Priced at Rs 3,495 at Amazon, Micromax Canvas Spark 2 Plus comes with a 5-inch display and runs on Android 6. There is a 5-megapixel camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel camera on the front. It houses a 2,000 mAh battery and has 8 GB and internal 1 GB RAM.

2. Nokia 8110 4G

The device, which is available for Rs 3,239 on Amazon, sports a 2-megapixel camera at the rear. It has a 2.4-inch curved screen. Nokia 8110 4G are powered by Qualcomm MSM8905 Snapdragon 205. It has a 2-megapixel camera with LED flash and 512 MB RAM along with 4 GB internal storage. The battery is of 1500 mAh battery.

Also read: Want the best ‘budget’ smartphone for PUBG Mobile under Rs 15,000? Check this list

3. Lava Z60S

The Lava Z60s is an Android Oreo phone priced at Rs 4,890 on Amazon. It has 1GB RAM and 16GB internal memory expandable up to 64GB. The phone comes with a 1.5GHz MediaTek processor. The display of Lava Z60s is 12.7 centimeters (5-inch).

4. Xiaomi Redmi GO

Available at a price of Rs 4,677 on Amazon, the Redmi houses an 8-megapixel megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The 5-inch full HD display phone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 425. There is 8 GB of internal storage and a 3000 mAh battery.

5. Micromax Bharat Go

The smartphone priced at Rs 3,789 on Flipkart has Android Oreo (Go Edition) and comes with a 2,000 mAh battery and 1 GB RAM. The Bharat Go has 11.43 cm, or 4.5-inch display. In terms of camera, there is 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front or selfie camera.