Top 5 cloud-based storage apps that you can use

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 09:08 IST

Cloud storage enables the storing of data in a remote location which can be accessed from any device. What makes cloud storage special is the security and the ability to store large amounts of data without needing to invest in any other memory devices.

Cloud storage has made sharing and collaboration between users easier and many businesses prefer using cloud storage to a local device.

Here are the top cloud-based storage apps that you can use:

Dropbox: This app is available both on Android and on iOS. Users can use it to store documents, videos and other files. The best thing about this app is that users can access it even when there is no internet connectivity.

Google Drive: Users can store up to 15GB of data in Google Drive without spending a dime. It is integrated with the company’s other apps such as Docs, Sheets and Slides, which makes it easier for users to view and edit documents on the go. Apart from documents and spreadsheets, users can also store photos and videos in Google Drive.

Mega: This cloud solution can house up to 50GB of data. It comes with a drag and drop interface, which makes it easy for users to upload files, pictures and videos.

IDrive: This app is accessible through mobile, desktop, and web-based platform. It is available on both Android and iOS-based smartphones. IDrive also allows users to save a backup of their Instagram and Facebook data. It comes with 5GB of free storage. Users can use an additional 1TB of storage at a price.

Microsoft OneDrive: This one comes with Windows 10 does. It is similar to Google Drive. It has an automatic tagging feature that lets users sort photos easily. It also notifies users as soon as a document is edited or shared by others. Additionally, users can access data stored even when they are offline.