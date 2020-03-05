Top 5 health apps to keep you fit and healthy

tech

Updated: Mar 05, 2020 14:25 IST

The best way to keep oneself immune to the dreaded coronavirus is to follow a healthy lifestyle and maintain personal hygiene.

There are several apps that can be downloaded on your smartphone from Google Play Store or App Store which can help you in your goal towards a healthy body.

These health apps will also advise ways and methods to boost your immunity which will in a way make you less prone to falling prey to coronavirus or any other diseases.

WHO Info app is one of the best apps that you should have on your smartphone. This app is available in 6 languages - English, Arabic, Chinese, French, Spanish and Russian.

Here are 5 top health apps that you can have on your smartphone for a healthy living

HealthTap

It provides immediate assistance from over 1 lakh US doctors. You can get advice and treatment round the clock.

All you need to do is to ask a question f from doctors and receive a brief, confidential answer, usually within 24 hours.

You can immediately consult a doctor in real-time by video, voice, or chat. However, this is a paid service.

A health profile can be built to collect data such as treatments, prescriptions and labs.

Total Health Care

The health app enables you to overcome your health-related ailments. It provides you with the guide for weight loss, skin problems, body care, and hair related problems.

The tips provided in the app help you to take good care of yourself as well as provide you with basic information on health. You can make or follow your own routine and the app provides you with basic and quick remedies.

GOQii – Preventive Healthcare

The fitness app claims to be India’s first health and fitness OTT platform. GOQii play allows you to watch live videos by expert on health, nutrition, exercise, Zumba, yoga and meditation.

Through GOQii Health Store you can get a wide array of health products and services by experts.

The app has GOQii Doctor through which you can consult physicians and a personal coaching feature.

There is a tracker option too to keep a tab on your health vitals.

Health Mate – Total health Tracking

Through this health app, you can check the complete history of your health data, including activity, sleep, weight. This enables you to see the trend and make the necessary alterations. It also helps you to monitor your weight, blood pressure, get adequate sleep.

Health Diet Foods Fitness Help

Not just staying fit, eating right is essential to keep diseases at bay. Health Diet Foods Fitness Help provides home remedies for major diseases.

The app advises health fitness tips and diet nutrition foods for anaemia, digestion and metabolism, celiac disease and wheat allergy, diabetes, hypertension (high BP), hypotension (low BP) among others.

You can consult a dietician and get a personalized diet plan chart. There is also an inbuilt option to contact dietician for queries or online consultation.

Download either or all the health apps on your smartphone and take the first step towards a healthy living. If you remain healthy and fit, the chances of falling sick minimizes.