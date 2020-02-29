Top 5 meditation apps that you can use to relax

Updated: Feb 29, 2020 09:15 IST

Meeting deadlines and competing with peers in fast-paced environments often leads to stress, tension and unhealthy lifestyle. The pace of life these days is such that you barely get a break, which may lead to stress and frustration. Meditation is one of the best and easiest ways out in such a scenario.

If you are not able to make it to meditation classes, don’t worry, there are several apps that can guide you. Take a peek at our selection:

Headspace: Meditation & Sleep

Headspace app helps you improve focus, manage anxiety and stress. It tracks your progress and shares it with the other users.

The app has meditation sessions on sleep, stress, anxiety, work, travel, sports, focus, motivation, training and communication. It has “eye-open” exercises which include walking, cooking, eating, commuting.

Serenity: Guided Meditation & Mindfulness

The basic version of this app is free and offers an easy to follow 7-day course. There is different meditation for each day that enables you to maintain regular practice.

The app sets up daily reminders to keep track, motivates you to complete challenges and unlock free sessions, keep a tab on your progress with stats and graphs.

Deep Meditation: Relaxation & Sleep Meditation App

This app has 15 unique meditations and four distinct categories of meditations: breathing, imagery, muscle relaxation, and classic sessions. These meditations will enable you to reduce anxiety, managing ADHD, overcoming panic attacks, and of course, keeping stress under control.

It helps you calm your mind with relaxing music and ambient melodies.

Deep Meditation comes with a timer that can be customised manually. The time you meditate for is being added to your progress statistics.

Meditation Plus: music, timer, relax

Meditation Plus comes with step-by-step instructions on meditation techniques. The app has specially selected music and sounds, reminder, achievements.

It is convenient for both novice and experienced practitioners.

Meditation Music - Free meditation app, meditate

High quality meditation music, scheduled timer to automatically stop the music, playing music with only a tap are some of the features available in the Meditation Music app. It’s a free app that comes with a dark theme.