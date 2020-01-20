Top Android features that iPhones users can only wish for

tech

The fight between Android and iOS users has been going on since times immemorial. While Android smartphone users talk about the features and flexibility offered by Google’s mobile OS, iPhone users often flaunt the strong privacy features offered by Apple’s mobile OS.

Last year, Google rolled out Android 10, while Apple released iOS 13 on to the supported devices. Both the mobile OSes brought some much awaited features, such as the dark mode and stronger control on location data, to their ecosystems. These are the similarities. But there were some differences as well.

So, here are top features unique to Android that iPhone users cannot use:

1. Split Screen mode

Android users have been using the split-screen mode since 2016 with the release of Android 7.0 Nougat. However, iOS doesn’t support this feature.

To use this mode, users need to open the multi-tasking view and tap on the split screen option, which appears on clicking the hamburger option on the top right corner of the app. Doing so divides the screen into two halves. Users can then select the second app to continue using the two apps. The size of each app can be adjusted by dragging the small handle between the two apps.

2. Customise the home screen

On iPhones, all apps are placed on the home screen, while on Android devices there is a two-pronged approach wherein apps can be placed on the home screen and in the app drawer. The home screen doesn’t follow a grid layout, letting users put apps anywhere they want to. On an Android device users can customize the home screen by arranging app icons in any pattern.

3. PIP mode

Android comes with a picture-in-picture (PIP) mode. This feature allows users to continue watching a video while they browse through other apps. As of now Apple’s iPhones do not have a similar mode.