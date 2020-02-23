Top boomboxes audiophiles should consider for an ultimate party experience

tech

Even though portable music players from the yesteryears have gotten quite advanced, boomboxes can still give a more fulfilling music experience making the users feel as if music was blasting through their rooms.

So, if you want to rock the party with your music collection, check out these boomboxes:

JBL BoomBox

The JBL BoomBox Most-Powerful Portable Speaker is a Bluetooth speaker that is packed with features. It can connect up to 2 devices at a time and it has a 20,000mAh battery that can give users up to 24 hours of non-stop music. Users can use it to charge their smartphones while listening to music. It has two USB ports for the purpose.

The loud sound and heavy bass of the JBL BoomBox comes from the two 4-inch woofers and two 20 mm tweeters. It has a frequency response of 50Hz to 20kHz and a signal to noise ratio of 80dB. Another plus point of the JBL BoomBox is that it is IPX7 waterproof making it ideal for pool parties.

Whether you’re at an indoor or outdoor party, the JBL BoomBox is the right choice for you. It has an incredible sound quality with heavy bass.

boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

If you don’t want to invest a lot of money in a boombox, take a look at the boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker. It has a dynamic 30W HD sound that comes from the 7mm driver. It is backed by a 2,500mAh lithium battery which is charged by a USB Type-C cable. This wireless speaker will give you up to 7 hours of music playback. With Bluetooth V4.2, it can wirelessly connect to your smartphone along with wired connection through an AUX port. There are easily accessible controls on the top of the speaker from where you can turn it on/off, change the volume or change the equaliser.

The boAt Stone 1400 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is one of the few boom box speakers with an equaliser switch button making it quite versatile.

Zoook Rocker Boombox

The Zoook Rocker Boombox follows a more traditional look with all 4 speakers pointing in front. It has powerful 32W speakers, EQ control and a large LCD display. For its size and power, it is quite lightweight making it all the more portable. For connectivity, you not only get Bluetooth but also 3.5mm AUX connectivity. In addition to that, there is a USB port for connecting flash drives. The Zoook Rocker Boombox also allows you to listen to FM radio. It has dual 5W drivers and two 1W bass radiators for that punchy bass.

The Zoook Rocker Boombox is a relatively budget-friendly boombox speaker with a powerful sound. It is great for any indoor or outdoor gathering.

iBELL SH01 Super Blaster Boombox 51W Bluetooth Speaker

If you want a stylish looking super loud boombox, take a look at the iBELL SH01 Super Blaster Boombox 51W Bluetooth Speaker. It is neither the most expensive nor the cheapest one but is packed full of features that will surely enhance your music listening experience. It has a 51W speaker, a 4400 mAH battery, EQ function with dynamic sound effects and built-in Karaoke. You also get an FM radio and an input for a microphone. The frequency response on the iBELL SH01 Super Blaster Boombox 51W is 100Hz-20Khz. Also, there are cool lights on the boom box as well.

If you don’t mind spending a little extra, go for the iBELL SH01 Super Blaster Boombox. It has great sound and bass that will surely be sufficient for all the gatherings.