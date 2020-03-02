Top broadband plans under Rs 1,000 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL: Which one’s the best?

tech

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 19:55 IST

India’s top telecom operators are leaving no stone unturned to woo consumers with their data plans. There are a whole host of plans under Rs 1,000 from Jio, Airtel and BSNL that gives you unlimited internet for all the content you need.

Here’s a look at the best deals:

State-run BSNL offers a total of seven plans that are under Rs 1,000 per month. All the plans in this category offer unlimited internet. Jio and Airtel offers two plans each that cost less than Rs 1,000.

Jio’s tariff offers in the range are named Bronze and Silver. The Bronze plan is for Rs 699 and the Silver one is priced Rs 849 per month.

Both the Jio plans come with a speed of up to 100 Mbps, unlimited voice calls, TV video calling, games worth Rs 1,200 each year, home networking and device security for up to five devices worth Rs 999 per annum.

Also Read: Indians consume over 11GB data per month: Report

The plan priced at Rs 699 allows consumption of 150 GB data per month while Rs 849 one lets you use 400 GB of data per month.

Airtel’s Basic and Entertainment plans cost Rs 799 and Rs 999 per month respectively. Both the plans include unlimited local and STD calls and Airtel Xstream service.

The Rs 799 plan offers a speed of up to 100 Mbps along with 150 GB data, while the Rs 999 plan lets a person utilize up to 300 GB at 200 Mbps speed.

A subscription of OTT websites Amazon Prime Video and Zee5 are part of Airtel’s Rs 999 plan.

BSNL plans are basic and do not offer any additional service except for providing free unlimited voice calls across India. The plans start at a price of Rs 349 per month.

Also Read: India ranks 128 in Ookla Speedtest Global Index, trails behind Pakistan, Nepal

The other plans which are available at a price less than Rs 1,000 per month include, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 599, Rs 699, Rs 899 and Rs 999. The best plans out of these seven are the ones priced at Rs 599 and Rs 999.

Internet speed of up to 10 Mbps can be availed in the Rs 599 plan but only till 4GB of data can be consumed in a day. Once the 4GB limit is exceeded, the speed falls down to up to 2 Mbps.

In Rs 999 BSNL plan, one can use 15 GB data per day at a speed of up to 10 mbps after which the speed goes down to 2 Mbps.