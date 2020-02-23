Top cordless phones with answering machines for your homes

tech

Cordless phones, as the name suggests, comes without a cord, due to which it gives you the liberty to make and receive calls from anywhere in your home or office. On the other hand, an answering machine is a device that records messages that are left by callers when people whom they are calling cannot answer the calls.

An answering machine is installed alongside the telephone itself and it can be quite helpful for both business people and families. Apart from having individual cell phones, many people have a cordless phone installed in their homes. This can sometimes lead to people missing some incoming calls. This is where an answering machine comes into the picture. It not only records messages but it also gives users the exact date and time of each message.

Keeping in mind the benefits offered, a host of companies have launched their products in the market. However, buying one for your home or workplace doesn’t have to be a daunting task.

To make things a bit easier for you, we have jotted down the best cordless phones with answering machines for your home:

Panasonic Expandable Cordless Phone with Call Block and Answering Machine

Panasonic’s cordless phone with answering machine is a smart and reliable solution for your home. Crafted intricately to make daily call management hassle-free and convenient, the total weight of the device is 318g, while the dimensions are 10.3 x 12.8 x 8.8 cm. Easy to use and operate, the text-to-speech announcement feature of this device lets you hear as to who’s calling from another room too. It comes with 1. 6-inch white backlit display and lets you get rid of all the unwanted calls.

Gigaset A220A Digital Cordless Duo DECT Telephone with Answering Machine

Gigaset’s A220A digital cordless duo DECT telephone with answering machine is one of the best products to get your hands on. The device comes with user-friendly keys having sensitive pressure points. It also has illuminated hands-free keys, thus giving you the ease of usage if it’s dark. This affordable handset and answering machine paves way for comfortable calling. The answering machine is also capable of recording nearly 25 minutes of messages, while the additional handset enables you to set up a second calling station.

Panasonic KX-TG2522 Digital Cordless Answering System Landline Phone

Panasonic’s digital cordless phone with answering system is reliable and easy to use. Weighing 798g and having dimensions worth 19 x 12.7 x 12.7 cm, this product lets you view missed call data without any hassle. The phone comes with a user-friendly keypad, thus letting you dial numbers with great ease.

Gigaset A500A Cordless Landline Phone with Answering Machine, Caller Id and Speakerphone:

This cordless phone from Gigaset comes with an answering machine and caller ID. The answering machine boasts of 25 minutes of recording capacity, while the phone has 10 selectable ringtones as well as an ergonomic keypad. Its phonebook can store up to 80 names and numbers, while the talk time/standby time is nearly 12/160 hours.

