Top features from Google Maps that you must know

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 10:08 IST

Google Maps has changed the way we travel. Earlier, navigation involved getting directions from complete strangers or pulling out large printed maps or books and trying to decipher the route. All that stopped after 2005 with the introduction of Google Maps.

A web mapping service developed by the search giant, Google Maps offers satellite imagery, panoramic views, real-time traffic conditions and route for travelling, in the process, revolutionalising how users locate, navigate and plan journeys.

It has been almost 15 years since Google Maps was first introduced to the world, becoming a link between a person and the digital world, helping them not only decide which route to take but also where to eat, where to go and giving them a virtual tour of places.

While all of us use Google Maps, here are a few important features that could prove to be very helpful for you:

Save parking locations

Once users have reached a certain destination, they can save their parking location so that they can find it later. To find a parking location, one has to first add a parking lot or garage to their route. Following this, to save where one has parked, one needs to open Google Maps and tap on the blue dot that shows the location and save their parking. To find where you have parked, tap the search bar for parking location and tap directions.

Adding multiple locations

When travelling to a certain location, one might need to make a stop in between. The feature comes in handy then. One just needs to add their start location followed by the final destination. To add multiple destinations, click add on the left below the destinations entered. To add a stop, choose another destination.

Showing popular times, wait times and visit duration

Google maps shows information that includes popular times, live visit information, wait times, and typical visit duration. The data appears below the regular business information on Google Maps and search and can help customers plan their visit.

Send location in real time

Users can choose who can see where they are on a continuing basis and for how long using Google Location Sharing. If a person has a Google account, open the Google Maps app and sign in. Then go to menu and tap location sharing, followed by add people. Users can choose how long they want to share their location. Tap select people and choose who you want to share location with.

Explore Street View

Street View allows users to explore landmarks, see natural wonders and even step inside places such as museums, restaurants or businesses. To get a street view, open the Google Maps app and search for a place or drop a pin on the map. At the bottom, tap the place name or address and scroll down and select the photo labeled “Street View”.

Set route options for scooters and motorcycles

One can get directions for driving, public transit, walking or biking on Google Maps. To select a route suitable for bikes and scooters one has to tap on directions, followed by choosing the motorcycle option. On switching to two-wheeler directions, one will be routed away from roads where two-wheelers are not allowed and may be directed to shortcuts along narrower side roads.