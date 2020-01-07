Top features that make Call of Duty: Mobile different from PUBG Mobile

tech

Updated: Jan 07, 2020 07:36 IST

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty try to draw on an element of realism while giving the gamer a blend of intense combat, variety and differing gameplay modes and massive multiplayer action.

We take a look at the ways in which these two games are similar and different:

Unreal Engine Vs Unity engine

PUBG Mobile runs on the Unreal Engine, while Call of Duty: Mobile is powered by the Unity engine. The graphics play a very crucial role in games and it is certain that Unreal Engine is an inner in this case, at least. Graphically these two games are very different, PUBG Mobile has finer details, while Call of Duty: Mobile looks cramped.

Modes

PUBG Mobile is battle royale and the focus is on this, followed by the Arcade modes. Call of Duty: Mobile opens with multiplayer, a 5 vs 5 battle in smaller areas -- crash, killhouse, crossfire, nuketown and hijacked -- in a number of different modes like frontline, deathmatch, dominations and search and destroy.

Since Tencent is involved in both the games, it is a no brainer that there are a certain similarities in both, especially when it comes to the controls, which are similar both in layout and on-screen elements.

Upgrades

One of the biggest differences between PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile is the way in which the upgrades work on them. PUBG Mobile is mostly about skins, themes and costumes while Call of Duty: Mobile is more straightforward with a collection of character styles and accessory details like the colour of wingsuit.

In PUBG, when you begin playing there are no weapons in battle royale, while Call of Duty: Mobile provides a knife and some skills.