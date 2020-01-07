e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Home / Tech / Top features that make Call of Duty: Mobile different from PUBG Mobile

Top features that make Call of Duty: Mobile different from PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile are two of the most popular games and offer a similar theme. But the two games differ in many ways. Here’s how they’re different.

tech Updated: Jan 07, 2020 07:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile offer similar features.
PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile offer similar features.(PUBG Mobile)
         

PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty try to draw on an element of realism while giving the gamer a blend of intense combat, variety and differing gameplay modes and massive multiplayer action.

We take a look at the ways in which these two games are similar and different:

Unreal Engine Vs Unity engine

PUBG Mobile runs on the Unreal Engine, while Call of Duty: Mobile is powered by the Unity engine. The graphics play a very crucial role in games and it is certain that Unreal Engine is an inner in this case, at least. Graphically these two games are very different, PUBG Mobile has finer details, while Call of Duty: Mobile looks cramped.

Modes

PUBG Mobile is battle royale and the focus is on this, followed by the Arcade modes. Call of Duty: Mobile opens with multiplayer, a 5 vs 5 battle in smaller areas -- crash, killhouse, crossfire, nuketown and hijacked -- in a number of different modes like frontline, deathmatch, dominations and search and destroy.

Since Tencent is involved in both the games, it is a no brainer that there are a certain similarities in both, especially when it comes to the controls, which are similar both in layout and on-screen elements.

Upgrades

One of the biggest differences between PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile is the way in which the upgrades work on them. PUBG Mobile is mostly about skins, themes and costumes while Call of Duty: Mobile is more straightforward with a collection of character styles and accessory details like the colour of wingsuit.

In PUBG, when you begin playing there are no weapons in battle royale, while Call of Duty: Mobile provides a knife and some skills.

tags
top news
JNU violence: Chat groups, pictures suggest link to ABVP; body denies role
JNU violence: Chat groups, pictures suggest link to ABVP; body denies role
Opposition looks to form strategy to corner BJP over CAA protests, JNU violence
Opposition looks to form strategy to corner BJP over CAA protests, JNU violence
PSUs may be asked to take part in BPCL disinvestment
PSUs may be asked to take part in BPCL disinvestment
Chandigarh school students’ data being sold for Rs 4 to Rs 6 per child
Chandigarh school students’ data being sold for Rs 4 to Rs 6 per child
PM Modi tells India Inc to invest boldly despite slowdown
PM Modi tells India Inc to invest boldly despite slowdown
Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue
Couple given 48 hours to change wedding venue. President Kovind to the rescue
How to make it in Bollywood, or die trying
How to make it in Bollywood, or die trying
25 crore people likely to join nationwide strike on Jan 8, say trade unions
25 crore people likely to join nationwide strike on Jan 8, say trade unions
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech