Top gaming monitors you can buy now in India

Here’s a list of gaming monitors offering the best features and specs for high-intensive gaming.

Nov 21, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Asus VG258QR gaming monitor has a Full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio.
Asus VG258QR gaming monitor has a Full HD display with 16:9 aspect ratio. (Asus/Amazon)
         

When we talk about gaming monitors, the most important factors to consider are refresh rate and response time. Depending on your hardware and the type of games you like to play, pick whatever resolution fits you the best, be it 1080p, 1440p or 2160p. Another aspect of consideration is the size, whether you should go for a standard aspect ratio or an ultrawide monitor. Here are some of the best gaming monitors to help you make a purchase:

1.ASUS VG258QR

If you’ve decided upon a 1080p monitor with a standard aspect ratio of 16:9, then the VG258QR is the ideal choice for you. It is a no-frills, straight to point gaming monitor that won’t break the bank. At 24.5-inches, this monitor looks plenty sharp and vibrant. Touted as an Esports gaming monitor, the VG258QR has a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, a response time of 0.5 milliseconds and G-Sync certification.

Pros:

Super high refresh rate

Ultra-low response time

Cons:

Colours are not that vibrant

Peak brightness could be higher

2.Acer XG270HU

Looking for something in the 1440p segment? The Acer XG270HU is a pretty good option. Boasting a response time of 1 ms GTG and refresh rate of 144Hz, this 2560 x 1440p monitor has a TN panel which means you won’t get the best colours but, then again, it doesn’t make a lot of difference while gaming. At 27-inches, it is big enough to be used at a desk where the viewing distance is generally about 1 to 2 feet while gaming. The monitor gets sufficiently bright with 350 nits of peak brightness and has support for AMD FreeSync. The XG270HU is a great monitor for high-resolution gaming.

Pros:

1 ms GTG response time

Sufficiently bright

FreeSync support

Cons:

No VESA compatibility

Not the best viewing angles

The stand offers only tilt and no other adjustments

3.Acer Predator X34 Pbmiphzx

Ultrawide monitors have proved their advantage in gaming and if you are in the market for one, the Acer Predator X34 is among the best. It has a curved screen with an IPS panel. At 34-inches and with a resolution of 3440 x 1440p, it produces sharp and vibrant colours. The X34 Pbmiphzx comes with a 100Hz refresh rate out of the box which can be overclocked to 120Hz. The Nvidia G-Sync certification makes sure you have a tear-free high frame rate gaming experience. For connectivity, the Predator X34 Pbmiphzx has one Display port and one HDMI port, along with four USB 3.0 ports.

Pros:

G-Sync certified

USB hub

Great for colour correction as well as gaming

Stand offers tilt, swivel and height adjustment

Cons:

Not the highest refresh rate

On the expensive side

4.Predator X27 bmiphzx

Feel like switching it up to 4K? While there are several 4K monitors out there, very few of them offer a high refresh rate. So, if you feel like your PC can push these many pixels at a high frame rate, go for the Predator X27 bmiphzx. It is a 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160p) monitor with a refresh rate of 120Hz out of the box. And, you can overclock it to 144Hz. It boasts of a 4 ms response time and peak brightness of 600 nits which is really high. The IPS panels have great viewing angles at 178 degrees and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification. If you want everything in a gaming monitor, the Predator X27 bmiphzx is for you.

Pros:

The screen is super sharp and responsive

More than enough brightness

Stand provides tilt, swivel and height adjustment

Cons:

Price

Might be too flashy for some setups

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)

