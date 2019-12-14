Top gimbals under Rs 10,000 you can buy for your smartphone

tech

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 17:37 IST

A great number of people have got into or transitioned into mobile photography and videography and thus the market for smartphone video accessories has evolved. With smartphone cameras getting better by the day, the best way of shooting videos on mobile is with the help of gimbals. They keep the phone stable even when moving. So, here are some gimbals that your mobile videography needs:

Summary: If you’re in the market for a handheld gimbal for your smartphone to take your videography game to the next level, check out the ones on this list and pick the right one for your needs.

Osaka 3-Axis Handheld Mobile Gimbal

The Osaka 3-Axis Handheld Mobile Gimbal is compatible with iPhone XS, Max, XR, X, 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9+, S8+, S7, S6 and a few other devices. It is an easy-to-use gimbal that doesn’t require a lot of setting. It allows you to record stable videos in several different modes like long exposure, slow motion, motion time-lapse, time-lapse video and others. It has an operating time of 12 hours and can be charged completely within 2.5 hours. The recommended weight for this gimbal is between 75g and 240g and you can use phones that are within 5.8 cm and 8.5 cm in size. There is an app for the Osaka 3-Axis Handheld Mobile Gimbal as well that has additional features such as face tracking, exposure/smooth zoom and focus control.

Specifications:

Tilt-angle range: 320 degrees

Roll-angle range: 320 degrees

Pan-angle range: 360 degrees

Controllable tilt angle: -135 degrees to +185 degrees

The Osaka 3-Axis Handheld Mobile Gimbal is an all-round package that offers a lot of features that mobile photographers and videographers can make use of.

B0819Q6R9Z

Clavier Moza Mini Mi Gimbal Stabilizer

The Clavier Moza Mini Mi Gimbal Stabilizer is a lightweight gimbal with an ergonomic design. It is designed for professional vloggers as well as casual users. It can support up to 400g of weight and an amazing part about the Clavier Moza Mini Mi Gimbal Stabilizer is that it has wireless charging built in. This means, if your phone supports wireless charging, you can charge while you shoot your video. With the press of a single button, you can switch between horizontal and vertical orientation. It supports object tracking, inception mode, time-lapse, vertigo shooting and others. It also comes with its own app.

Specifications:

Battery: 5 hours

Charge Time: 3 hours

Mechanical Endpoint Range: Yaw Axis: ±270 degrees, Pitch Axis: ±200 degrees

Roll Axis: 315 degrees

The Clavier Moza Mini Mi Gimbal Stabilizer is a great option for shooting stable videos on your phone even if you don’t have a smartphone that supports wireless charging.

B07WTP6PB5

Xmate Tour 3 Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer

If you want a long-lasting battery and a host of features, go for the Xmate Tour 3 Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer. It has a huge 4000 mAH battery that will last for about 12 hours which is more than enough for most of the shooting scenarios. It is compatible with smartphones under 6 inches and offers many features for a stable and professional-looking shot. It has the ability to focus pull and zoom, incredible stability even when undertaking activities like cycling outdoors, running up and down stairs or traversing rugged terrain. Like the others on the list, it has an app that brings more features to your disposal.

Specifications:

Rotation: 320 degrees along the pan, tilt and roll axes

Mounting: 1/4”-20 mounting thread

Interface: 4-way joystick, zoom control wheel, power button, mode button

The major selling point for the Tour 3 Axis Handheld Smartphone Gimbal Stabilizer is its long-lasting battery. It has most of the features present in the Osaka and Clavier gimbals.

B07TWXVMTL

Digitek DSG 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer

The DSG 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer by Digitek is a relatively more basic handheld gimbal for smartphones. While it’s a stabilizer at first, it can also be converted into a mini tripod which is a very useful feature. It has a USB port through which you can charge your smartphone while filming but don’t expect it to quickly charge or dash charge your phone. You can get a hard carry case as well as a Go Pro adapter with the Digitek DSG 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer. It takes 2 hours to charge completely and can last up to 12 hours. Like the others, it also offers a host of modes for you to play around with including Face Tracking, Smart Object Tracking and Smoother Time Lapse and others.

Specifications:

Rotation: 330-degree pan and 325-degree tilt

Interface: Power button with 3 functions, mode button, indicator lights, joystick

The DSG 3 Axis Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer by Digitek is the cheapest on the list and can fulfil the basic needs of a mobile videographer.

Conclusion: The Osaka 3-Axis Handheld Mobile Gimbal stands as the most value for money proposition. It has a host of features that will surely elevate your smartphone photography and photography game.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)