Top projector screens for home cinema experience available in India

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 07:15 IST

Are you one of those who love watching movies but do not like going to a cinema hall only to avoid crowd? Thanks to technology, you need not restrain yourself from enjoying your favourite film anymore. All you need is a projector screen to bring the excitement of a movie theatre to your home. However, with a wide range of products available, finding a projector screen for your home may be difficult. So, here is a list of our bestseller screens for home that you would not regret checking out:

Royality Industries Tripod Durable Projector Screen

Looking for a projector screen that involves low maintenance cost and has excellent features? If yes, then the Tripod Durable Projector Screen from Royality Industries is what you need. It is manufactured with imported matte hi-gain fabric in clear white colour, which keeps your eyes at ease owing to its strain-free nature. The screen features 4K technology and can support multimedia visuals in a 1080p 3D full HD format. It comes with a tripod stand that can be expanded for placing the screen on any plain surface. Additionally, the screen is foldable and can be carried easily.

ELCOR Wall Pull Down Autolock Instalock Projector Screen

With an Ultra HD 3D display and 4K technology, the Elcor Wall Pull Down Projector Screen is among the best screens to buy. Suitable for both home cinema and office presentations, the screen has an anti-UV layer that protects your eyes while watching a movie or simply viewing slides. Designed with a manual auto-lock and insta-lock mechanism, you can easily fix it on the wall and ceiling with the help of hooks and fasteners. It is made of hi-grain imported matte fabric, which is easily washable using mild soap and plain water. The black-coloured coating at the back along with masking borders on the sides prevents light from penetrating through to give bright and colourful visuals. Also, it is compatible with a range of devices and comes with a 1-year warranty from the manufacturer.

RADIANS Motorized Projector Screen with Cordless Remote

The RADIANS Motorized Projector Screen is one of the best choices for home cinema as well as classroom learning and official meetings. Designed using the 4K technology, it supports a 1080p full HD 3D display and provides an outstanding experience for each type of multimedia screening. The black coated screen material on the backside eliminates penetration of light for offering superior colour reproduction. The complimentary black masking borders on all four sides enhance picture contrast. The projector screen comes with a radio frequency cordless remote for operating the screen with a simple touch of a button. It is manufactured using high-grade fabric, which is UV protected and easy to clean. Additionally, it has a lubricated motor to facilitate smooth and silent functioning of the screen.

ELCOR Manual Wall Type Pull Down Projector Screen

Whether it is about spending a movie date night with your partner or participating in a Harry Potter Marathon with your friends on a sleepover, the Manual Wall Type Pull Down Projector Screen from Elcor is the best to get an ultimate screening experience. It is made of premium hi-gain fabric, with white-coloured imported matte fabric on the front side, black masking border along the sides and an anti-reflection black border on the top. The backside of the screen has black coated material to prevent light penetration for ensuring better colour reproduction. With a 1080p 3D display and 4K ready technology, the screen potentially offers clear and high-definition pictures with smoother motion and naturally bright colours. It comes with a UV-proof coating to keep your eyes protected and strain-free while viewing. It is designed with an automatic roll-up spring-action mechanism, which simply requires putting two hooks at the bottom to hold the screen. Also, it is compatible with all projectors. The surface of the screen should only be washed using plain water with cotton or a soft towel.

QAWACHH 100” Manual Portable Projector Screen

If you are a home theatre fanatic who does not want to spend an arm and a leg on a projector screen, the 100 Inch Manual Portable Projector Screen from Qawachh is exactly what you are looking for. Owing to the imported hi-gain fabric that it is made of, the screen involves low maintenance cost and does not get wrinkled quickly. The screen is strain-free and allows you to watch visuals with ease. Also, it has an anti-UV coating, which protects your eyes from the rays coming from the screen. The easy-to-use projector screen can be easily stopped with the help of a nail, which is fixed at the bottom of the wall.

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)