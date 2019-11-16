Top recharge plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone

tech

There’s a variety of recharge plans to choose from and for different kinds of purposes. Users can go for talktime only recharge plans, unlimited calls and date and bundled plans as well. Bundled plans are offered by all the leading telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. These recharge plans offer unlimited calls, daily data and SMS as well. Some even come with additional entertainment benefits.

These bundled recharge plans also have options depending on the validity or the benefits available. We take a look at the best recharge plans available within Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone. While there are multiple recharge plans below Rs 500 we’re picking the ones with the maximum benefits and value.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio has three recharge plans under Rs 500 which it categorises under its All-In-One plans. Jio’s Rs 448 recharge plan offers 84 days of validity, 168GB total data which comes to 2GB per day, unlimited voice calls on internet and 100 SMS per day. It also comes bundled with access to Jio apps. Owing to the recent IUC charges, Jio users can buy top-up vouchers starting at Rs 10 for non-Jio calls. Also, Jio will offer 1GB data for every 10 minutes used on non-Jio calls.

Jio’s Rs 449 recharge plan has a longer validity of 91 days and 136.5GB total data with 1.5GB data per day. Rest of the benefits remains the same with this recharge plan along with the top-up vouchers. Another Jio recharge plan users can go for is the Rs 498 plan which comes with 91 days validity, 182GB total data with 2GB per day.

Airtel

Airtel’s best bundled recharge plan under Rs 500 is the Rs 499 plan. Under this recharge plan Airtel users get 2GB data per day, unlimited calls to any operator and 100 SMS per day. Airtel’s Rs 499 recharge plan comes with 82 days validity. Additional benefits with this recharge plan include free 4-week course on Shaw Academy, Wynk Music subscription, Norton mobile security for one year and Airtel XStream premium apps.

Vodafone

Vodafone has two bundled recharge plans under Rs 500 – Rs 458 and Rs 479. Under Vodafone’s Rs 458 recharge plan users get 1.5GB data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. This recharge plan comes with validity for 84 days. Users can also get 100% cashback on recharging from MyVodafone app.

Vodafone’s Rs 479 recharge plan also comes with the same benefits but users can get 1.6GB data per day with this one. The cashback offer is however not available on this recharge plan.