Top routers you can get to improve your internet connection at home

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 15:55 IST

Internet is the lifeline of the modern digital world. And, data is the fuel for this journey. The combination of the two brings you the most important aspect of the present-day, i.e. connectivity. So, connectivity is the power and privilege that you can have for yourself. Gone are the days when people struggled to get stable and fast internet connectivity. Today, you cannot afford to have a slow network in the fast-paced digital life. Hence, it is high time to upgrade your existing wireless home network with an advanced router. The following are the handpicked routers that deliver high-speed internet connectivity with super stability. Further, these routers are laced with advanced features like parental control, bandwidth optimization, wireless encryption and much more. Unlock the speed you deserve!

TP-Link N300 Wireless Wi-Fi Router

The wireless router delivers a speed up to 300Mbps, making it the perfect companion for video streaming, online gaming VoIP, web browsing and much more. It comprises twin 5dBi antennas for providing 2.4GHz high-radius stable Wi-Fi coverage. With four Ethernet ports, you can have fast wired connections. You can protect your network and devices with advanced security encryptions. The IP-based bandwidth control enables you to determine the limit of bandwidth for each PC and internet device. The router features parental control functions to manage the internet access of children as well as an employee’s computer. It is backward compatible with 802.11 b/g and supports 802.11n.

B07FHMFBKF

TP-Link Archer C1200 Dual Band Gigabit Router

The Archer C1200 Dual Band Gigabit Router from TP-Link lets you enjoy speed beyond imagination. With this advanced router, HD video streaming, lag-free online gaming, web browsing and multitasking become a hyper smooth affair. The three external antennas expand the Wi-Fi coverage. Connect your 4K HDTV, computers, laptop or network-attached storage (NAS) with a single router. Powered by Beamforming technology, the router delivers highly stable and efficient wireless connection. The four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow you to have ultra-fast wired connections. The USB port supports storage and file sharing. Via TP-Link Tether app, you can remotely manage the router from your android or IOS devices. Some of its features include Guest Network, Parental Controls and AP Mode.

B077SPGR7J

D-Link DIR-615 Wireless-N300 Router

D-Link DIR-615 Wireless N 300 Router offers great wireless connectivity, upscale network security and improved stability. With QoS (Quality of Service) bandwidth optimization, the router smartly analyzes and separates multiple data streams for delivering smooth streaming across your entire home network. Through Repeater Mode, you can expand the coverage of your existing wireless network. Also, the twin 5dBi external antennas augment the reach of your network. NAT Firewall enables you to manage traffic and prevent exploits and infringements. Further, you can enhance the safety of your internet activities with WPA/WPA2 wireless encryption. Enjoy easy installation through the setup wizard that guides you through the configuration process. It boasts of four 10/100 LAN ports to connect wired devices for high-speed connectivity.

B082191JTV

Tenda F3 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router

For better network along with superior performance, bring Tenda F3 300Mbps Wi-Fi Router to your home. Connect your smartphones, iPads, laptops and tablets with the network to enjoy smooth internet connectivity. With a 300Mbps download speed, streaming videos, uploading photos, video chatting or web surfing turns out to be an effortless task. Laced with three 5dBi external antennas, the router offers wireless coverage to every corner of your house. With WPA, WPA2, WPA-PSK and WPA2-PSK wireless encryptions, you can enhance your data security. Further, the IP-based bandwidth control allows you to manage the limit of bandwidth for each PC and internet device.

B019A3KQSS

(At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.)