Top rumoured features that never made it to iPhone 11

Sep 12, 2019

Apple’s latest iPhone lineup show a bizarre new design change, big camera upgrades and faster performance. The 2019 iPhone series features the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro sports a triple camera setup with more advanced computational photography. The new iPhones are also faster than the previous generation courtesy of the A13 Bionic chip. Battery life has also been bumped by up to 4 hours on the iPhone 11 series. While these upgrades seem exciting on the new iPhones, there were more interesting features expected on the iPhone 11.

Apple Pencil support

At present, Apple iPads come with Apple Pencil support. The iPhone 11 series was highly expected to come with Apple Pencil support possibly for the Pro Max variant. This would be similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Note series which come with the S Pen. There were even rumours of a smaller Apple Pen dedicated for the iPhone 11 series.

Reverse wireless charging

Apple’s wireless charging plans have seen a tumultuous ride so far. While the iPhones support wireless charging, Apple hasn’t been able to launch its Air Power mat which it unveiled last year. The Air Power can wirelessly charge the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods as well. The iPhone 11 series could have been a solution for that with reverse wireless charging.

Similar to what Huawei and Samsung already provide, the iPhone 11 series would be able to wireless charge other devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods. Looks like this feature will debut on the 2020 iPhones.

USB Type-C port

Apple’s iPhones have remained the black sheep for years now with its ‘Lightning’ port. Months before the iPhone 11 launch, there was a lot of buzz around Apple finally embracing USB Type-C port. The new iPhones launched and there’s still no USB C ports. Apple however compensated with an 18W USB-C fast charger in the box. But this is only for the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

5G support

This year saw two new trends in smartphones – foldable displays and 5G. In the initial rumour phase, Apple was expected to launch a 5G iPhone this year. Soon after, Apple’s legal battle with Qualcomm and Intel for 5G chips confirmed there’s no 5G iPhone coming soon, this year at least. However, rumours strongly suggest 2020 iPhones will come with 5G support and possibly on all three models.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 14:38 IST