Top TKL keyboards that video game lovers can buy

TKL which stands for Tenkeyless is a compact keyboard form factor where the number pad and some other keys have been removed to make it more ergonomic. While a lot of people do use the number pad, it is generally not useful for gamers who focus mainly on the WASD keyboard area.

So, if you’re in the market for a TKL keyboard, check these out:

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a compact and elegant looking keyboard that will fit into all kinds of setups. It supports 100% anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover. You can get the keyboard with Cherry MX Red or Blue switches depending upon what you like. The HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes with red backlighting and a USB cable, which is 3-metres long, is detachable that makes the keyboard all the more portable. The frame is made from steel giving it a sturdy and durable feel. The keys are well laid out and have a nice tactile clicky feel to them.

The HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is an ergonomic keyboard for gamers. It saves space on your desk and allows you to bring your mouse close for a more comfortable sitting experience.

Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour LED Backlit Wired TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

This Tenkeyless keyboard from Ant Esports is a feature-packed accessory for your gaming setup. It comes with 104 keys anti-ghosting, N-key rollover and 7-colour backlight where each row has a different colour. You can choose from the 6 pre-set lighting effects. The Outemu Blue switches it comes with are accurate and tactile. The Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour LED Backlit Wired TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard has double-shot-molded ABS keycaps that make them solid with clear text. The braided cable is 1.5 metres and the keyboard is also spill-proof so you can keep your drinks nearby.

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly Tenkeyless keyboard, the Ant Esports MK1000 Multicolour LED Backlit Wired TKL Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is a great option for you.

SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

If budget is of no concern, check out the SteelSeries Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. It is made from aircraft-grade aluminium alloy frame 84-key rollover, 100% anti-ghosting and dynamic per key RGB backlighting. It comes with the company’s QX2 Mechanical RGB Switches that are rated for 50 million keypresses. The interesting part about the Apex 7 TKL Compact Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is the OLED screen that can give you a lot of information. You can customise what you wish to see on the screen like the current song, current KDA, current speaker message, etc.

If you want a versatile and feature-packed keyboard, the Apex 7 TKL from SteelSeries is an amazing choice. The keys feel great and you can customise the information on the OLED screen. And, it comes with a magnetic wrist rest as well.

Redragon Kumara K552 LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

The Redragon Kumara K552 LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is another interesting proposition in the TKL segment. It has a solid aircraft-grade aluminium and ABS build and custom Outemu Blue mechanical switches that have a similar feel to Cherry Blue switches. You get double-shot injection molded keycaps that spread the red backlight very well. The Redragon Kumara K552 LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes with non-slip adjustable rear feet that give the keyboard a slight angle making it a more comfortable typing experience. You also get 12 multimedia keys but they are not the dedicated keys. The Redragon Kumara K552 LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is also spill-proof.

The Redragon Kumara K552 LED Backlit Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is another well-built and well laid-out TKL keyboard.

