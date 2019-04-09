Top value-for-money multifunctional speakers in India

Music, they say, is food for the soul. Ask any audiophile and they’ll tell you a good system, with the capability of churning out decent quality sound within a budget is the ultimate dream. Add to these mix speakers with capabilities in addition to a regular speaker.

We’ve curated a list of speakers that lets you listen to music but come with an added functionality.

Oneder V06 Bluetooth Speaker

Available on Snapdeal for Rs 1,599, these speakers that double up as a clock have a stylish phone stand as well. The Oneder Bluetooth speakers have a total RMS power of 5 with a playback time of 5 hours. Equipped with great sound output, these budget speakers come with a warranty of 6 months.

Zebronics LUNA Bluetooth speaker

A Zebronics LUNA Bluetooth speaker comes with a sleek lamp desk. It will also add a style quotient to your studying table. It has a multi-connectivity option including a microSD card or aux cable. The speaker is available on Flipkart for Rs 1,399.

Xench Bluetooth Speaker

This Xench Bluetooth speaker is an innovative one. It looks like a pen stand but you can connect your Bluetooth and listen to music. The device comes with 1200mAh inbuilt rechargeable battery and with 8 hours of playback time. It is available on Amazon for Rs 799.

AVIKA Bluetooth Speaker with Inbuilt Power Bank

Avika Bluetooth speaker comes with in-built power bank of 6000mAh and is compatible with MP3/4 devices. This waterproof speaker can play music from any device equipped with 3.5 mm audio connector. The device is equipped with a microphone allowing users to make and receive the hands-free call through the speaker. The powerbank-speaker comes for Rs 1,399.

