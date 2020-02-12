Top weird things that happened thanks to Google Maps

tech

Updated: Feb 12, 2020

In the era of smartphones, most of us rely on Google Maps for directions to our destination. While in most cases it is true that the app makes travelling easier, there have been reports of glitches that have sometimes led to bizarre outcomes.

In one of the most recent incidents, a US man claimed that he walked across the frozen Mississippi river after being told to do so by Google Maps. Then there was another incident in Berlin when a person was able to fool everyone by creating a fake traffic jam on the app, by using 99 phones.

Take a look at five incidents that took place due to Google Maps:

Disney’s Millennium Falcon

This incident took place in November 2017. It seemed Disney did not want to showcase the Millennium Falcon before the release of its film M3. In order to hide the Falcon, they used shipping containers that were placed across the motorway from Longcross Studios in London. But a satellite image that was taken by Google Maps, the Millennium Falcon could be seen placed in the middle of a ring made of spaceships.

From the mountains to a deadend

A group of tourists wanted to go to the Blue Mountains in Australia, instead they landed up in a quiet suburban cul-de-sac (deadend). The issue had become so prevalent that locals had to put up a sign reading, “BLUE MOUNTAINS is not here (Google Maps is wrong).”

Trump Tower renamed

In 2016, an unknown person had renamed US President Donald Trump’s building Trump Tower as the “Dump Tower” on Google Maps. The name of the iconic 58-storey building in Manhattan was restored by Google within a few hours.

The mystery of missing man

This has to be one of the most bizarre and creepy things that has ever happened due to Google Maps. Remains of a man who went missing in the year 1997 were found in his car, which was submerged in a pond in Wellington, Florida. The car was spotted by a satellite image in the app, by a user last year. The body was recovered in August 2019, 22 years after he had gone missing.