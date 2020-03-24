e-paper
Top work from home plans from Reliance Jio, ACT Fibernet, BSNL for broadband, mobile users

Top work from home plans from Reliance Jio, ACT Fibernet, BSNL for broadband, mobile users

Telcos were quick to introduce work from home plans as millions of people started working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

tech Updated: Mar 24, 2020 07:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
There’s already an array of work from home plans mobile and broadband users can choose from.
There's already an array of work from home plans mobile and broadband users can choose from.(Pixabay)
         

Most of India is now working from home after the government imposed measures to combat the rapid increase in coronavirus cases. Internet connection is one thing that needs to be sorted to work smoothly from home.

In order to simplify this process, telecom companies have designed internet plans aimed at those who are working from home in these testing times.

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio’s work from home plan priced at Rs 251 for a period of 51 days offers 2 GB of data per day. Users will get up to 102 GB data in the said period. Once this data is exhausted, the consumer can continue using internet at the speed of 64 kbps.

The only possible drawback of this plan is the fact that it does not have any call or text messaging benefits.

BSNL

The work from home plan by the state-run company is exclusively available for BSNL landline. It offers 5 GB data per day at a speed of 10 Mbps.

After exhaustion of 5 GB data a day, the customer can continue using the internet at a speed of 1 Mbps. What comes as icing on the cake is the fact that the calling benefits that exist of the landline plan remain untouched.

ACT Fibernet

It was probably one of the first companies to come up with a work from home plan. ACT Fibernet took to Twitter to announce that it will be offering an upgraded speed of 300 Mbps without any extra charge till the end of March 2020. One can avail this facility by logging on to the brand’s official app.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea too have stated that they have taken measures to improve the quality of the service.

Vodafone in its 5 point plan to deal with coronavirus said it will primarily be focusing on quality of service of networks, provide network for critical government functions and improve dissemination of information.

Airtel has said it is working on improving the user experience by accelerating rollouts and upgrading the quality of service whenever possible.

