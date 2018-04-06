TRAI issues discussion paper on revamping mobile number portability

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a discussion paper on reviewing the MNP process, which allows users to port out to network of other operators without changing the mobile number.

TRAI has sought written comments from stakeholders by May 3, and has set May 17 as the deadline for counter comments on the issue. The move comes at a time when closure of operations by some telecom operators has compelled their subscribers to opt for the MNP route.

“Consequent upon closure/discontinuation of services, TRAI has received large number of complaints related to the difficulties faced by subscribers of these service providers in porting their mobile numbers,” the regulator said in a statement.

TRAI said it is initiating a consultation paper covering all the existing issues with a view to “review and revamp” the existing process and make it more efficient and convenient for telecom subscribers.

The important issues that will be covered include reducing the time taken to switch from one operator to another. In India the switching to a different network takes around seven days whereas globally the process is completed within a few hours.TRAI will also look at simplifying the process of MNP altogether.