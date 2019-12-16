TRAI’s new mobile number portability rules applicable from today: 10 points

tech

Updated: Dec 16, 2019 19:40 IST

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has notified the revised Mobile Number Portability (MNP) process. The revised MNP rules, which come into effect from today, are meant to make it easier and faster for subscribers to switch operators while retaining their mobile numbers.

Here are the key points from the new MNP rules

1. According to new TRAI rules, a subscriber can only generate the Unique Porting Code (UPC) only on the eligibility to port-out his/her number.

2. If a user wants to shift to other operator in the same city or Licensed Service Area, it will be done in three working days. In case a user wants to port in another city/state or Licensed Service Area then it will take five working days.

3. The UPC generated will only be valid for four days for all Licensed Service Areas. For Jammu & Kashmir, Assam and North East regions, the UPC will remain valid for 30 days.

4. For corporate connections, the porting request shall be forwarded to donor operator, only for the purpose of verification of the authorization letter submitted by the corporate entity.

5. Subscribers will have to submit identification proof to begin the Mobile Number Portability process.

6. Post-paid customers will have to clear their ‘outstanding dues’ with the existing mobile operator before generating a porting request.

7. The UPC can only be generated if the subscriber is active on the current operator’s network for at least 90 days old.

8. There should be no ongoing request of change of mobile number ownership in order to generate the porting code..

9. Among other conditions spelled out TRAI are that the porting is not prohibited by the court of law and the number sought is not sub-judice.

10. If a subscriber feels like porting, he/she must first drop an SMS with ‘PORT’ <space> then the 10-digit mobile number and send it to 1900. The subscriber will receive a Unique Porting Code on the registered phone number and it will be valid for four days.