TRAI unveils beta website for users to compare mobile tariffs

Telecom regulator TRAI today unveiled the beta version of a website that will bring on one platform information about mobile tariffs of all operators for all service areas with a view to enhancing transparency and allowing users to compare plans.

The beta version is currently live for the circle, and users can follow this link to compare mobile tariffs. In the first stage, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has made the tariff data available for the Delhi circle, and sought feedback from users about the new site over the next fortnight.

“This is an effort to bring at one place all tariffs reported by operators and also offers a tool to compare those tariffs,” TRAI Secretary, S K Gupta told PTI.

Gupta urged users to provide their comments on parameters that have been captured for tariff comparison, and also suggest modifications, where needed.

“In 15 days, we will have a general consensus on this and it will set the stage for a framework for all-India tariffs information to be provided on the site,” he said.

In a statement, TRAI said that new platform would not only benefit the consumers but also help other stakeholders do a comparative analysis.

“To enable consumers see tariffs of different TSPs (telecom service providers) and different Licensed Service Areas (LSAs) at a single place, a beta version of portal namely ‘tariff.trai.gov.in’ has been released by TRAI today,” the statement said.

Emphasising that it has a mandate to ensure transparency in the sector, TRAI said various tariff plans and other tariff instruments are being provided at its website in a downloadable format, for easy access. The data can be used to build tariff-comparison apps and products, just as one sees for insurance or airline fares.

At present, the operators offer information on various tariffs on their own websites but, in the past, the incumbent operators have been accused (by the newcomer) of lining up customised retention offers for subscribers and not openly publicising those on their websites.

TRAI has barred operators from doling-out discriminatory offers to individual customers as a retention tactic.