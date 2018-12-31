Transparent screens to modular phones: Microsoft’s tech prediction for 2019 is more futuristic than realistic

Many of us would want to be the correct predictors of the future, but sadly not all get it right 100 percent. Probably that’s what has happened in the case of Microsoft who predicted about the future of technology in a tad too futuristic manner than it should have.

In a video created by Microsoft Office Labs, and unearthed recently by Redditors, the company showcases its vision of what its technology would look like in 2019.

The video was launched in 2009 and clearly, the company thought the technology would get hyper-advanced, with translucent screens everywhere to guide everyone; from school students learning real-time translations to travelers at airports scrolling through their digital boarding passes cum foldable phones.

While few of the technologies showcased in the video have become a reality, such as foldable phone, augmented reality, and gesture controls, not all are a product of Microsoft. As for the rest of the technologies, perhaps 2029 should be the year to look out for.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 14:25 IST