Transsion’s itel top under Rs 5,000 brand in offline channels: Counterpoint report

itel, a Transsion Holdings-owned company, has become the no 1 smartphone brand in less than Rs 5,000 price segment for offline channels as per the counterpoint research report for Q3 2019.

Basis the industry research, under Rs 5,000 retail price segment in offline channel smartphone brand, 2 out of 3 smartphones were from itel. In the feature phone segment, itel climbed up to the number two position with 16%market share for its value-added feature phone offerings.

“Having achieved this success within 3 years of our operations in India, we will continue working towards providing best in class experience, and customized mobile solutions to our expanding ‘aspirational customer base’ across the country. The achievement motivates us and reinforces our commitment towards India for democratizing technology for masses and giving them right to progress,” Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India, said in a statement.

“itel in 2019 has registered phenomenal growth of 40 per cent YOY by way of its robust offline retail presence. Its product portfolio offering trendy technological features at affordable price range along with impactful and localised marketing strategy has helped itel top the chart in the sub Rs 5,000 segment in offline channel,” Tarun Pathak, associate director at Counterpoint Research added.

Ahead of this festive season, the brand also announced the its new and upgraded A46 2GB + 32GB at an affordable price point of Rs 4,999 which comes with a free oraimo HD Earphone and a protective silicon back cover.

The device is equipped with features such as AI based dual camera,dual 4G VoLTE compatibility, multi-use fingerprint sensors, enhanced security measures through face unlock technology amongst others.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 17:38 IST