TripAdvisor, Skyscanner among top apps sending sensitive data to Facebook

A new study has revealed that the relaying of sensitive information to Facebook is not coming from the dating apps alone.

A Privacy International study has found that at least 20 out of 34 popular Android apps are transmitting sensitive information to Facebook without the users’ permission. These apps include Kayak, MyFitnessPal, Skyscanner, and TripAdvisor, Engadget reported.

The information being shared includes analytics data on launch, including the user’s unique Android ID, but can also include data that the app sends later. For instance, Kayak app sends data including destination and flight search, travel dates, and if kids are also travelling.

In addition to oversharing data, these apps may be violating the EU’s GDPR privacy rules by collecting information without content and potentially identifying users.

First Published: Dec 31, 2018 16:06 IST