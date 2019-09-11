Triple cameras to A13 Bionic: Top 5 features of iPhone 11 Pro

tech

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 18:33 IST

Apple launched three new iPhones at its recently concluded event. The new iPhone lineup features iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

While the names don’t suggest, iPhone 11 is the successor to iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro are the premium models. This time Apple has noticeably upgraded the cameras on all three iPhones with new sensors and features. The iPhone 11 Pro even has a triple-camera setup with advanced AI-based features.

In India, the iPhone 11 Pro starts at Rs 99,900 which has now become the standard price for Apple’s premium iPhones. Here, we take a look at the top features of the iPhone 11 Pro.

Design

Apple iPhone 11 Pro looks more or less like last year’s iPhone XS except for the hard to miss camera bump at the rear. The three sensors are placed together in a square panel. iPhone 11 Pro still comes wrapped in a glass body but with a matte finish. There’s also a new midnight green and gold colour option for iPhone 11 Pro.

Display

Apple iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch OLED display with 1200nits of brightness, the highest ever on an iPhone. Apple also says the OLED panel on iPhone 11 Pro is 15% more energy efficient. It also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 support. Apple calls it the Super Retina XDR display. The notch is still very much alive on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Faster chipset

iPhone 11 Pro runs on the new A13 Bionic chip which is equipped with faster machine learning and has low-power design. Apple bets big on machine learning with the A13 Bionic and says that the iPhone 11 Pro is “the best machine learning platform in any smartphone”.

Camera

Apple has added an extra sensor on the iPhone 11 Pro along with some software improvements. The iPhone 11 Pro has a triple-camera setup featuring 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, wide angle lens and telephoto lens. For selfies, the iPhone 11 Pro sports a 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera.

New camera features on the iPhone 11 Pro include night mode and slow-motion selfie videos called ‘slofie’. There’s also a machine learning feature called ‘Deep Fusion’ which nine images to produce the final photo with minimum noise and more detail.

Other improvements

The iPhone 11 Pro gets longer battery as compared to the iPhone XS. It is claimed to offer up to four hours more battery life than the iPhone XS. Apple is also shipping an 18W fast charger in the box. iPhone 11 Pro is IP68 rated but Apple has increased depth by 4 metres and up to 30 minutes.

