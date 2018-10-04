Truecaller Chat takes on WhatsApp with features to tackle spam, fake news

Popular communication app Truecaller on Wednesday introduced a new instant messaging platform “Truecaller Chat” with capabilities to report fake news and spam. The feature is currently available in the beta version of Android and will be rolled out to public in the coming weeks.

“With the aim to make communication safer and to preventing fake news from circulating, the IM platform will allow people to report spam messages and links, ensuring that fake news is not circulated unchecked by our community,” said Truecaller in a blog post.

Truecaller has over 100 million daily active users. The company says its 60% of global users are from India. Truecaller, mainly known as a phone directory app, now offers additional features like UPI-based peer-to-peer payment, call recording and spam filter for messages.

“In countries around the world, fake news is increasingly becoming a problem and it comes down to a matter of missing facts and ill-informed information. For example, India has been facing a major law and order problems caused by fake stories especially when they have led to mob lynching and mass hysteria,” added Truecaller.

“The Honorable Supreme Court has strongly expressed its stance and has directed social media platforms to take appropriate measures to suppress fake news. By providing a messaging service with capabilities to tackle fake links, Truecaller is taking a big step towards curbing the problems caused by spam and false information going viral,” it said.

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform in India, has come under scrutiny over the spread of rumours and misinformation through the app. After being reprimanded by the government, WhatsApp has been figuring out ways to address the problem without compromising users’ privacy. Some of the initiatives it has taken are new Suspicious Link Detection feature and limited use of forwarded messages to up to five chats.

(With inputs from IANS)

