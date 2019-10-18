e-paper
Truecaller messaging gets group chat feature on Android and iOS

Truecaller users can send invites to other users to join their group chat. Here, users can send messages, photos and videos.

tech Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:32 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Truecaller group chat.
Truecaller group chat.(Truecaller)
         

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Friday launched its group chat feature that is aimed to facilitate efficient communication for its community.

“Truecaller Group Chat” feature lets users share messages, photos and videos within a closed group of participants created on the app’s instant messaging platform and will be available as an update for Android and iOS users from Friday.

“In line with our mission to provide secure and spam-free communication, the new feature is built with a unique invitation-based mechanism, wherein users will receive an invite to ‘accept’ or ‘decline’ their participation in the group,” the company said in a statement.

In the new feature, contact numbers are automatically hidden in group chats unless other members have the number saved in their phone book, or they send a contact request to ask permission to see the user’s phone number.

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 17:32 IST

tags
top news
