Truecaller to show single-tap Covid-19 helpline number

Truecaller to show single-tap Covid-19 helpline number

Truecaller will soon extend the new single-tap button for the Covid-19 helplines in other countries.

tech Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Using users’ location data, it will show the relevant helpline number of the particular country.
Using users' location data, it will show the relevant helpline number of the particular country.
         

Truecaller on Monday announced a new way to help users easily connect with the relevant helpline numbers for the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company has released a new update to introduce a single tap on the helpline logo which will directly dial the National toll-free Covid-19 helpline number – 1075.

Truecaller says the new update will also help identify scam messages and organise inbox into messages and unsolicited spam or scam messages.

“Truecaller’s group chat allows you to accept or reject messages when added to a group chat. Numbers are also automatically hidden unless the others already have your number saved, helping you to avoid scammers getting hold of your number. In addition to this, links can be marked as fake in group chat, helping to stop the spread of misinformation,” the company said in a release.

Truecaller will launch the single tap button globally.
Truecaller will launch the single tap button globally.

Truecaller will launch the single tap button globally. Using users’ location data, it will show the relevant helpline number of the particular country.

Truecaller’s new initiative comes at a time when cyber criminals are trying to cash in on the users’ interest in the Covid-19 pandemic. Different security firms have reported an increase in the Covid-19 related cybercrimes.

A recent example is the fake links for PM Narendra Modi’s ‘PM CARES’ fund doing the rounds. According to the Maharashtra cyber police wing, several such fraud links have been detected and disabled.

