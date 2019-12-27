e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 27, 2019
Home / Tech / Turkey’s Wikipedia ban violates rights: Top court rules

Turkey’s Wikipedia ban violates rights: Top court rules

The Constitutional Court in Ankara ruled that the nationwide access ban on Wikipedia constitutes a violation of free speech

tech Updated: Dec 27, 2019 18:44 IST
Taylan Bilgic , Bloomberg
Taylan Bilgic , Bloomberg
Istanbul
The Turkish government has blocked access to popular websites such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook in the past, offering justifications such as terror propaganda or insults against Turkish political figures.
The Turkish government has blocked access to popular websites such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook in the past, offering justifications such as terror propaganda or insults against Turkish political figures.(Wikimedia Commons)
         

The Constitutional Court in Ankara ruled that the nationwide access ban on Wikipedia constitutes a violation of free speech, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.

The 10-to-6 majority ruling follows Wikimedia Foundation’s application to the top court. Authorities are expected to lift the ban, Haberturk website said.

Turkey’s information technologies watchdog BTK blocked access to the ubiquitous online encyclopedia that lets users edit its content in April 2017. The reason was Wikipedia’s refusal to remove content that accused the government of cooperating with terrorist organizations.

The Turkish government has blocked access to popular websites such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook in the past, offering justifications such as terror propaganda or insults against Turkish political figures.

To contact the reporter on this story: Taylan Bilgic in Istanbul at tbilgic2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Onur Ant at oant@bloomberg.net, Taylan Bilgic, Abbas Al Lawati

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.

tags
top news
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
‘Biggest liar of 2019’: Minister pans Rahul Gandhi over ‘tax on poor’ barb
Andhra govt halts decision on capital move after farmers’ protest
Andhra govt halts decision on capital move after farmers’ protest
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
‘Not a safe country’: Miandad wants ICC to stop teams from touring India
What Army Rules say about political comments by army-men
What Army Rules say about political comments by army-men
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
‘Shameful, shows reality of Pak,’ Gambhir reacts on Kaneria revelations
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Auto industry drives into 2020 with hope after a forgettable 2019
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Shoaib Akhtar shares ‘leaked video’ of Wasim Akram, says ‘I support him’
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
Netflix’s Ghost Stories: Anurag Kashyap, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar talk real-world horror
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech