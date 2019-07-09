Turn back to 1985 with Microsoft’s Windows 1.11-Stranger Things mashup

tech

Microsoft’s much-hyped Windows 1.11, a special edition of the classic operating system, has officially rolled out in select markets. Microsoft’s new app is based on Netflix’s Stranger Things and is essentially a “point-and-click adventure” game.

“Experience 1985 nostalgia with a special edition Windows 10 PC app inspired by Windows 1.0—but one that’s been taken over by the Upside Down from Stranger Things. Explore the mysteries and secrets plaguing Hawkins, unlock unique show content and easter eggs, and play retro games and puzzles—all building off Stranger Things 3,” says the Microsoft Store description.

“Join Eleven, Steve, Dustin and gang as they seek to save Hawkins and the world. Embrace the 80s and grab your hairspray, because it’s basically the raddest show companion experience ever. But fair warning: beware the Mind Flayer,” it added.

The game comes with Stranger Things-inspired fake glitches and many Easter Eggs. It has mini 8-bit games as well. Microsoft’s Windows 1.11 features puzzles which users need to solve by clicking on links within the app. As the game progresses, you unlock new rewards.

Apart from the special Windows 1.11 edition, Microsoft is also offering Stranger Things 3 theme PC wallpapers. The themes include Hawkins crew, retro graphics, and backgrounds. Microsoft has also introduced a ‘Visit Camp Know Where’ programme which is aimed to helping kids learn code games.

