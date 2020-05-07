e-paper
Twitch is developing talk shows and dating programs for gamers

Twitch is developing talk shows and dating programs for gamers

Amazon-owned Twitch plans to spend anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000 a week on these series, which would include four to 10 hours of programming.

tech Updated: May 07, 2020 14:41 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Marcia Sekhose
Bloomberg
Twitch is targeting two demographics with its new plans where one includes male gaming enthusiasts between the ages of 18 and 24, and the other has anyone between 18 and 24 interested in general entertainment.
Twitch, the online video site popular among gamers, is looking for its version of “The Bachelor.”

The company plans to fund a slate of original, unscripted series that would be live and interactive, airing two to three times a week, according to an internal document seen by Bloomberg. Its preferred genres are game shows, dating shows, sports, music and talk -- many of the cornerstones of reality TV.

The global health crisis has provided Twitch, owned by Amazon.com Inc., a rare opportunity to broaden its audience and experiment with new kinds of programming. While many TV networks have struggled to produce shows during the pandemic, Twitch’s most popular personalities have always filmed themselves from home.

Use of Twitch, which lets people watch highly skilled gamers play titles like Valorant, Fortnite and Call of Duty, has exploded since the coronavirus forced people indoors. Its audience spent more than 1.2 billion hours watching Twitch last month, a record high, according to Streamlabs.

The company isn’t trying to abandon its base of young, male video-game buffs. It has told partners it’s looking for shows that appeal to two demographics: male gaming enthusiasts between the ages of 18 and 24, and anyone between 18 and 24 interested in general entertainment. Providing original programming exclusive to Twitch can help introduce mid-tier talent to some of these new viewers, and potentially lure new stars to the platform.

Many musicians, comedians and celebrities now unable to perform at bars or shoot a movie have also begun to experiment on Twitch.

The company plans to spend anywhere from $50,000 to $250,000 a week on these series, which would include four to 10 hours of programming. The figures pale in comparison with those for cable TV, let alone Netflix or HBO, but would be an ample amount for someone who streams daily from home.

‘A New Bar’

Twitch believes it can separate itself from other video services by offering interactive programs that bridge the worlds of gaming and TV.

The opportunity to push interactivity to new levels is immense, the company said in a request for pitches. “We are seeking creative partners to help us set a new bar for multiplayer entertainment.”

Netflix has produced a handful of interactive programs, including a movie-length version of the show “Black Mirror.” And YouTube has since begun developing some ideas in this area. But few sites have the credibility among gamers that Twitch does.

Twitch did identify one type of programming it doesn’t want: escape rooms.

“Everyone pitches an escape room stream,” the company said in its request. “If you were thinking of pitching insert-talent in an escape room, no need!”

11 dead in Vizag gas leak, Andhra CM announces Rs 1 crore compensation: Latest updates
NDRF's chemical and biological team to asses Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares 'milk & banana' formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Warner reveals his all-time India-Australia IPL XI: Yuvraj, Watson miss out
Watch: INS Jalashwa reaches Male port to repatriate stranded Indian citizens
